Weekend trending a little warmer and drier — Here’s the update on temperatures and rain chances

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the night with a few isolated showers and sprinkles. A stray thunderstorm isn’t out of the question either. It will be humid and warm. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts off mild and humid with lots of clouds. Rain chances continue to trend lower across the area with a westward shift in the frontal boundary we have been monitoring. That feature will be the focal point for rain and storms, and movement of that front into our area has slowed. The result will be lower chances for rain and storms this weekend, though rain chances won’t be completely out of the forecast. A few isolated downpours and thunderstorms are possible through the morning and early afternoon, primarily north of Youngstown. Clouds break up a bit through the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night is looking dry with continued clearing of the clouds. Expect mostly clear skies and a humid night. It will be warm with lows around 70°.

Sunday

The chance for rain Sunday remains very low with little if any precipitation expected. Sunday will remain humid and has the potential to be our first 90° day of the year. Temperatures jump to near 90° for afternoon highs with lots of sun and some scattered clouds. Though rain chances are low, enough moisture remains that a stray shower or a thunderstorm can occur during the heat of the afternoon. Sunday night will remain rather quiet and will be warm and humid. Lows will be around 70° with scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will remain humid and turns a little stormier into next week. Rain chances remain fairly low Monday with a few isolated showers or storms expected. The chance for more widespread, scattered downpours and thunderstorms starts climbing Tuesday. After Tuesday, Elevated rain chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the week with the greatest chance for rain during the afternoons and early evenings.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.