Weekend storm system bringing gusty wind and rain — Here’s when it arrives and what to plan for

No 70° temperatures this weekend, but we will have some sunshine. Our next storm system impacts the Valley this weekend and will be followed by some chilly days next week:

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds will clear out through the night. Temperatures will be a few degrees colder. Lows by daybreak will be in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend, even though it will be a little cooler. The day begins with mostly sunny skies. Most of our daylight hours will be mostly sunny, with clouds increasing into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday Night

We begin feeling the impacts of our next storm system Saturday night. Skies will become overcast and winds will begin picking up. Temperatures will be rising instead of falling thanks to a strong southerly wind setting up. We will rise from the upper 30s to the upper 40s by daybreak. Winds become gusty by morning, with gusts of 20-35MPH overnight. By daybreak, winds gusts around 45MPH are possible. Rain showers will develop overnight and are likely into the morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be a windy day for the Valley. Gusts to around 45MPH will continue in the morning and winds will remain elevated all day. Morning rain is likely as temperatures warm toward the mid-50s through the morning. Rain showers turn more isolated by the afternoon and we will have a chance at a little afternoon sun. Temperatures will begin dropping by late-afternoon as colder air builds in. We will also have to keep an eye on the snowbelt into the late-evening and overnight with a chance at a few stray showers as the colder air builds in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week is looking cool with several days featuring below average temperatures. Monday will have some sun and highs in the 40s. Another cold front crosses through the region Tuesday, bringing even colder air to the Valley. The Tuesday temperature drop comes with a northwest flow over Lake Erie and spotty lake effect rain and snow showers are expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.