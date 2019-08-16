Weekend plans? You will need to keep alert for a few feisty storms — here’s the timing

Both Saturday and Sunday have the risk for some storms, with a chance for isolated strong storms both days -- Here's the timing of when to be alert:

TONIGHT

We will have a quiet evening with comfortable temperatures. Dew points are not very high so it won’t feel as muggy for your Friday night. Scattered clouds will work into the area overnight and there is a chance for a few showers late into the night from storms firing west of the region this evening. The temperatures dip into the upper 60s by 11PM, then drop to the lower to mid-60s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures will be heating up this weekend. Saturday will start off with peeks of sunshine and a chance for a few morning showers. The risk for rain and storms is much greater for the afternoon as the heat and humidity climb. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with dew points spiking to the upper 60s. This will fuel thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. By mid to late-afternoon, we will see spotty downpours and thunderstorms and will need to keep any eye on those. The risk is present for a few isolated stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts and/or large hail. Even though it is shaping up to be stormy at times, the storms won’t block out all of the sunshine from the day.

Saturday night

Unlike the last several times we’ve had stormy weather, the risk for rain and storms will continue through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. It will be a warm and very muggy night with lows only reaching the upper 60s. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible into early Sunday morning.

Sunday

Temperatures continue climbing Sunday, reaching the upper 80s. When factoring in dew points, heat indices will reach the lower 90s. The day will start off with a low risk for a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm early. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for a period of time late in the morning through early afternoon. The sun helps temperatures jump and that will aid in the development of afternoon thunderstorms. Again, any storms that can develop for the afternoon into the early evening may be strong. We will need to be alert for isolated storms capable of producing severe wind gusts and/or large hail.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek begins with hot temperatures continuing for the area. Highs will start to drop mid-week with an approaching cold front. The pattern stays stormy at times until that front sinks through the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.