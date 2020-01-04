Weekend plans? It starts soggy with cooling temperatures — Here’s the outlook

TONIGHT

Rain showers, pockets of drizzle, and patchy fog will continue this evening and overnight. Temperatures remain fairly mild for the time of year. We will be in the 40s all evening and drop to around 40° by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers and drizzle will continue Saturday morning. The warmest part of the day will be the early morning with temperatures around 40° at the start of the day. Temperatures fall toward the mid-30s by noon and any showers that remain will mix with a few snowflakes. The slow drop in temperatures continues into the afternoon with any rain/snow mix changing to mainly snow by late-afternoon. Little accumulation is expected through the day and temperatures near and above the freezing mark of 32° will cause any snowflakes to melt.

Spotty snow showers and flurries will continue Saturday evening as temperatures slip into the lower 30s. Any snow overnight will be fairly isolated and little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, a few slick spots are possible with a chance for patchy black ice as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

SUNDAY

We start the day cloudy with a slim chance for a morning flurry. Clouds will try to thin out a bit in the afternoon, allowing for a few glimpses of sunshine. Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon, gusting to between 20-30MPH at times. The blustery wind combined with highs in the mid-30s will drive wind chills down into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Clouds return as the sun sets Sunday and a few stray snow showers or flurries will be possible after sunset through early Sunday night. Temperatures slip back to the upper 20s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The first full workweek of 2020 kicks off with a little sunshine. Monday is looking partly sunny, helping temperatures rebound to around 40° for daytime highs. Our team will be monitoring another storm system bringing a chance for a mix of rain and snow Tuesday. You’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday as both days will have the potential to come with some accumulation snow. The Tuesday system will depend largely on the track. Current data shows us on the dividing line between all snow and a mix of rain and snow. Wednesday is looking like a colder and blustery day with lake effect snow and a chance for snow accumulation through the day. We will be fine-tuning the forecast as we get better data on the mid-week storm system so keep checking back for updates.

