Weekend Plans? Here’s when downpours & storms may impact them

A few changes to the forecast for the end of the weekend into early next week -- Here's a walk-through of which days to spend outside and which days to watch for downpours

TONIGHT

Get ready for one of those warm, humid nights of summer! Temperatures will only drop to around 70° for overnight lows. Expect patchy clouds through the night. We are looking at the chance for an isolated downpour or storm continuing into tonight but the risk is pretty low after sunset. Unlike the last few night, the chance for wet weather will ramp up much earlier in the day Saturday, with a passing shower possible at sunrise.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a bit different than the last few days. Expect some clouds around at daybreak and we start the day with a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the morning. For the early afternoon, expect some holes in the cloud-cover allowing temperatures to jump to the mid-80s. This is going to aid in the development of additional downpours and storms through the afternoon and evening as a cold front sinks through the area.

I do expect some dry parts to the day Saturday but the chance for showers or storms will be present for a much larger part of the day than the last several so keep an eye to the sky. Any storms that develop could be a little feisty, capable of producing pockets of large hail or some strong wind gusts. Localized flooding will also be possible with heavy rain likely under any thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NIGHT

The rain and storm threat will fizzle out early Saturday night. Eventually the clouds will begin clearing out overnight into Sunday. It will slowly turn a bit less humid and cooler. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

This is the day to get outdoors and enjoy the sun! Sunday will become less humid with dew points falling through the day. We are looking at cooler temperatures, too. Highs will only reach the lower 80s for the area with a lot of sunshine.

Expect a nice Sunday evening to grill out or relax on the patio. The less humid air means temperatures will fall a little faster through evening. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will drop to the mid-50s.

MONDAY

We start the workweek with sunny skies Monday morning. This is looking like another fantastic day for outdoor time if you’re able. Expect sunshine with patchy clouds into the afternoon. Highs rise back to the mid-80s. The chance for any rain or storms looks like it will hold off until later in the day, into the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for rain looks low on Tuesday, too but an isolated shower or a storm can’t be completely ruled out. We will head right back to the warm and humid weather with pop-up style afternoon downpours and storms through the middle and latter half of next week, including on Independence Day.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.