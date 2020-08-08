Weekend plans? Don’t forget the sunscreen! Here’s the outlook and when rain returns

Temperatures will surge through the end of the weekend but conditions are looking dry overall. Rain chances climb early next week -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Another beautiful night ahead for the area. Skies will clear out this evening and remain mostly clear through the night. Dew points remain fairly low so it’ll feel pretty comfortable tonight. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s by 11PM. Overnight lows will drop to around 60°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend is looking pretty fantastic overall. Fire up the grill, float in the pool, tackle that yard project you’ve been putting off — just don’t forget the sunscreen as UV indices will be high. Saturday begins with sunny skies. We stay mainly sunny through the day and will add a few degrees to those afternoon high temperatures. Expect readings in the mid-80s Saturday afternoon with the lower humidity levels continuing.

Saturday Night

We have a great campfire night ahead Saturday evening. It will turn comfortably cool with temperatures back down toward the 60s by 11PM. Skies will be mainly clear Saturday evening and overnight. Temperatures drop to around 60° by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Toasty temperatures return Sunday as highs surge to the upper 80s. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some spots hitting that 90° mark Sunday afternoon. It is definitely looking like a great day for the pool or the lake but remember to lather up with high UV indices continuing. Sunburn will be possible in as little as 30 mins Sunday. The day begins with a lot of sunshine. We will be mostly sunny through the afternoon and early evening. Dew points will begin to come up a bit but the overall humidity level isn’t expected to feel too extreme. Sunday night remains quiet and dry with a few clouds around. It will be a bit more humid through the night with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The week begins hot and humid. Highs will be around 90° Monday with a dry day expected for the area. Rain chances climb into Tuesday with a round of scattered rain and storms expected. It will remain warm and humid through mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.