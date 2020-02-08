Weekend Outlook: Tracking occasional snow showers Saturday, another chance for accumulating snow Sunday

Areas of lake-effect snow showers move through the area tonight and some snow will be around this weekend -- Here's how much to expect and when:

TONIGHT

Hit-or-miss snow showers will continue early into the overnight. Occasional bursts of snow that can reduce visibility and quickly coat roadways are possible. Additional accumulation overnight of a trace – 2″ is possible with an isolated 3″ possible under a heavier snowband. Temperatures will drop to the lower 20s.

SATURDAY

Saturday begins with a chance for a stray flurry in the morning. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy day with a slim chance for some peeks of sunshine mid-morning through early afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 30s.

Another weak storm system arrives into Saturday evening with a chance for some light snow showers or flurries. Any snow showers or flurries taper off overnight. A light dusting to an isolated 0.5″ is possible. Temperatures fall to the mid-20s.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day and will be dry the majority of the day. It will turn a little warmer with highs nearing the upper 30s. A storm system approaching the area late in the day will bring another risk for accumulating snowfall to the area. Snow showers become likely after sunset. This may put down a quick coating, covering over the roads by midnight. Accumulation of around 1″-3″ is possible in the evening. Current data suggests warming temperatures into Monday morning leading to a changeover to rain. This will need to be watched closely. If we can’t pull in the warmer air and precipitation stays all snow, we may have to raise the potential accumulation totals.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern stays stormy right into next week. Monday begins with the risk for a mix of rain and snow. Another storm system approaches the area late in the week which may have the potential to bring more snowfall accumulation to the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.