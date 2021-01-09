Weekend Outlook: Some sun and slightly above average temps, several dry days ahead

Trending calm, a bit less gloomy, and a bit above average for temps the next several days. The pattern will become more active late next week -- More info:

TONIGHT

Quiet weather ahead with a light breeze overnight. Expect scattered clouds and dry conditions through the overnight. Temperatures drop to the middle to lower 20s. Wind chills as low as the upper teens are possible at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be much less gloomy with scattered clouds and some sunshine. Though the sun may be a tad filtered at times, it will be a much nicer looking day. It will also be a dry day with slightly above average temperatures. The normal high is 32° and highs will warm to the upper 30s.

Saturday Night

Quiet and dry weather continues Saturday night. We will have a few clouds around the area. Temperatures return to the middle to lower 20s overnight.

Sunday

Sunday will be another day with above average temperatures and some sunshine. Expect a mix of some sun and scattered clouds through the day. Temperatures will warm back to the upper 30s with dry weather continuing. Lows Sunday night drop to the mid-20s with dry weather and scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The mix of some sun and scattered clouds carries over into Monday and we will have a little bit of an uptick in clouds through mid-week. The more active part of the forecast period comes late in the week as a cold front sweeps through the area into Friday. This will fire up some lake effect snow showers and bring falling temperatures through the day. The setup into Friday remains several days out and a lot of fine-tuning will need to be done as models continue to get a better grasp on the overall setup. I will be monitoring this trend and what looks to be a much more active setup heading into the second half of the month.

