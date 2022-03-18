TONIGHT

Goodbye, 70° weather! Temperatures will fall through the 60s to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak Saturday. We will have showers developing on your Friday evening with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. While a batch of steady rain is likely before midnight, rain becomes much more sporadic overnight. Clouds may break a little overnight, too. Plan for it to become breezy into Saturday morning. More spotty rain develops into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts off mild with temps in the 50s in the morning. Showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible and will be hit-or-miss through the morning. There will also be a window for a little sunshine Saturday morning which helps spike temperatures to around 60°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Saturday afternoon as the cooler temperatures start working into the region. We will fall into the 40s by the evening. Continued off-and-on showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times with gusts to around 35MPH possible.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will continue dropping Saturday night, falling to the middle 30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and sprinkles continuing. As temperatures drop into the 30s, any showers across the Valley may mix with a little snow. Accumulation is not a concern with temperatures staying above freezing. It will be a blustery night and wind chills become more noticeable, especially after our recent stretch of warm days. Feels-like temperatures as low as the mid-20s are possible Saturday night.

Sunday

Spring officially begins Sunday and the season is going to kick off with a chance for a few morning snowflakes for the Valley. Spotty showers, mixing with a little snow, are possible through mid-morning. Precipitation chances end into the early afternoon and skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny. Highs for the day will be cooler, struggling to climb to the lower 50s. Winds will stay blustery Sunday but start to settle Sunday night. We will have a mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will return to the middle 30s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is going to be the nicest day of the upcoming week. Expect mild temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday comes with another increase in clouds and that will keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday. Showers are likely with mid-50s for highs. Scattered showers continue Thursday as highs drop back to the lower 50s. Friday will also be mostly cloudy with highs staying in the lower 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.