Weekend outlook includes some snowflakes and blustery winds — Here’s what to plan for

Temperatures won't be as warm as the last couple days and it will be a bit blustery -- We will also have occasional snow showers around and a little accumulation:

TONIGHT

The afternoon and evening rain and snow showers taper off into the late evening. Clouds will break up a bit early tonight as temperatures begin dropping below freezing. Isolated slick spots due to black ice are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses, as lows fall to the upper 20s. We will turn mainly overcast again later in the night with additional, isolated snow showers or flurries toward morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

No 40s in the forecast for highs this weekend; however, Saturday will still be slightly above average with highs in the mid-30s. The average high remains at 32° for the time of year. It will be a bit blustery at times, allowing for wind chills in the middle to upper 20s. We will also see some scattered snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Accumulation looks limited with, at best, an isolated inch in spots. A lot of the snow will melt on contact with the ground. Any afternoon snow showers may mix with a little rain as temperatures climb slightly above the freezing mark.

Saturday Night

Occasional snow showers and flurries continue Saturday night. Little accumulation is expected with any overnight totals adding up to less than 1″. There will be a chance for some slick spots with light coatings of snow and black ice also possible. Blustery winds are expected at times. Lows will be in the upper 20s with wind chills as low as upper teens to lower 20s.

Sunday

Continued occasional snow showers or flurries will occur Sunday. Accumulation chances remain low with up to an isolated inch possible in spots. Highs will be in the mid-30s and it will remain a tad blustery. Wind chills in the 20s are expected throughout the day. Keep an eye out for isolated slick spots on roads during the morning. The chance for slick travel is looking low through the afternoon as temperatures rise slightly above freezing again. We will have additional scattered snow showers and flurries Sunday night, with an additional coating to an isolated 1″ possible. Slick travel is possible again from light coatings of snow or black ice as temperatures return to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Continued snow showers and flurries are expected Monday. An additional light coating will be possible. Tuesday will also have a little snow. Temperatures hold close to average through mid-week. The average high remains at 32° and highs will remain in the lower 30s early next week.

