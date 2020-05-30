Weekend outlook includes cooler temps and some sun — Here’s what to plan for and when warmer weather returns

You won't sweat as much tackling the outdoor chores this weekend. We have some cool days and chilly mornings in the forecast -- Here's the latest outlook:



TONIGHT

An isolated shower is possible early this evening. Rain chances fade as the sun sets. Clouds will decrease into the night and temperatures turn much cooler. Lows will settle into the lower 50s by sunrise Saturday. Patchy fog is possible across the area for the start of the day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures will be much cooler but it’ll be a nice day overall. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs.

Saturday Night

If will feel quite chilly Saturday night after the week-long stretch of above average and summer-like temperatures. Skies turn mostly clear through the night. Lows will drop into the 40s, falling toward the low 40s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the coolest day of the forecast period and one of the coolest since the middle of the month. After a morning low in the lower 40s, daytime highs will struggle to climb to the lower 60s. Though the temperatures are not looking ideal, the weather overall will be pretty nice with sunny skies to end the weekend. If you have some yardwork to do and are looking for a day that won’t have you sweating, this is probably the best option. Temperatures will start warming into next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry, sunny weather will carry over to the start of the workweek with a mostly sunny Monday expected. The chance for some isolated showers returns Tuesday. The second half of the week is looking much warmer with highs back into the 80s by Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.