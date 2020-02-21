Weekend outlook featuring a nice break from the dreary weather and warming temps

Finally, a break in the stormy pattern the last few weeks! Sunshine and warming temps ahead for the weekend -- Here's when the next storm returns the rain and clouds:

TONIGHT

Clouds clear out for tonight and we have a cold night ahead. Temperatures drop to the middle to lower teens by morning. A light breeze will drop wind chills into the lower teens to upper single digits at times.

FRIDAY

Get ready for a weather break and some sun! High pressure builds in and we’ll see plenty of sun Friday. Skies will be mainly sunny all day. Temperatures will be warmer, climbing to the middle 30s. Friday night won’t be as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This will be a beautiful weekend and a rarity for February in northeast Ohio/northwest Pennsylvania. Skies will be mainly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. Saturday night stays quiet and clear. Lows will drop to the mid-20s. Sunday will be another mostly sunny day and will be a little warmer. Highs Sunday will flirt with 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lots of unsettled weather to look ahead to next week. The next storm system will arrive Monday afternoon, bringing rain and clouds back to the Valley. The chance for rain will carry over into our Tuesday, too. Another storm system comes Wednesday and brings additional showers. The second storm system will pull some cooler air in on the back side, changing the rain over to snow. We may have a chance at some accumulation snow Wednesday night into Thursday, something our team will be monitoring closely as the model data evolves for next week.

