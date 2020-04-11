Weekend outlook features near to above average temperatures and a few showers

Saturday morning will be rather chilly but the rest of the day (and weekend) won't be too bad -- Have a good weekend! Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Though still a little blustery, the winds will start to let up a little bit into the night. This will help us out with wind chills. Winds will be between 5 – 15 MPH with lows falling to around 30°. Wind chills will be between 20° – 25° overnight. Expect patchy clouds and some sunshine at sunrise.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a much nicer day compared to Friday. It will be warmer with highs jumping to the mid-50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds through the day.

Saturday Night

Clouds will increase through Saturday evening. Overnight, expect some spotty showers or sprinkles moving through the region. The risk for a little rain will continue into Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows around 40°.

Sunday

Temperatures will continue warming up Sunday. Afternoon highs climb to the middle to upper 60s. The day won’t be a washout but there will be a chance for a little rain from time to time. Expect spotty showers or sprinkles during the morning and mostly cloudy skies. Some breaks in the clouds are possible in the afternoon with a warm, southerly breeze developing and helping us warm up. Any holes in the clouds fill back in for the evening with more rain expected to develop. Showers will be likely Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will remain mild, hovering in the 50s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front will sweep through the area Monday. This will be accompanied by more rain showers for the beginning of the week. Colder air returns on the back side of the front will stick around through the end of next week. Below average high temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.