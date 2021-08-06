Weekend outlook features lots of heat and a chance for a few storms — Here’s an update on the timing

TONIGHT

A stray shower is possible early tonight. We will have a few more clouds around than the last several nights. Expect scattered clouds and more humid conditions. Lows will be warmer, only falling to the mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday won’t be a total washout, but we are going to have a better chance for some showers and storms popping up through the afternoon into the evening. We will have partly sunny skies and it will be noticeably more humid as dew points jump into the middle to upper 60s. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s for daytime highs, and heat index values in the lower 90s are possible. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will pop up around the region, mainly after 2 p.m. and continue into the evening. While widespread strong storms are not expected, a few storms may be able to produce a little gusty wind. Any storm will be able to produce locally heavy rainfall.

Saturday Night

Unlike the last several nights, any evening showers will be able to linger into the early part of the night. Spotty showers or storms are expected early Saturday night, tapering into Sunday morning. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will be a much more humid night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday

The heat continues Sunday with highs right around 90°. It is looking like another day with lots of sunshine and rain chances staying very low. While a stray shower or storm isn’t completely out of the question, coverage will be very limited and the risk of rain is lower than Saturday. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be around 90°! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Sunday evening will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat is here to stay for a while with temps around 90° through mid-week. The pattern will turn much more unsettled mid-week. The second half of the workweek has the potential to be much wetter as a cold front approaches our region. Scattered rain and storms in the area are possible for both Thursday and Friday. Humid conditions will continue throughout the week.

