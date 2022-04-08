TONIGHT

Isolated showers or sprinkles will continue overnight. As the night rolls on and temps fall toward lows in the lower 30s, any showers may mix with a few snowflakes. Any snow that falls will melt on contact with the ground.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Just like last weekend, we will have more chilly weather for this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to mid-40s. The day starts off with a chance for a few snow showers mixing with rain. Any morning precipitation will be pretty isolated. More numerous scattered precipitation develops in the afternoon through early evening and will fall as mostly rain. Scattered showers will carry over into the evening as temps drop back into the 30s. Showers in the evening will start mixing with some snow again.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday starts off with continued scattered pockets of snow in the early morning. Snow mixes with rain as temps start rising after sunrise. Precipitation chances taper off into the early afternoon. Clouds will thin out through the rest of the afternoon allowing for a little sun for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Skies will become mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start warming back up as the workweek begins. There is a chance for a few showers Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s for highs. Temps return to the mid-60s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. By Wednesday, highs will be warming back to the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Wednesday. A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms comes Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.