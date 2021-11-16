Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, colder temps return to end the workweek

TONIGHT

The coldest part of the night will be the early part. A warm front will lift through the area into Wednesday morning, bringing much warmer air to the region. Lows will be in the mid-30s early tonight with temperatures rising toward the lower 40s by daybreak. Winds will also be rising overnight, becoming breezy by sunrise. Skies turn overcast tonight and we will have a low chance at an isolated shower or sprinkle toward morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the current forecast period. The day begins with a chance for a couple early morning sprinkles or an isolated shower. The chance for any sprinkles ends by mid-morning and the rest of the day is looking dry. Expect lots of clouds and a southerly breeze through the day. Wind gusts around 30MPH are possible at times. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs approaching the mid-60s. Temperatures remain warm Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the area. We will remain cloudy and breezy with an increasing risk for rain overnight. Showers become likely toward Thursday morning. Temperatures hover in the 50s most of the night and will start dropping around sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY

The warmest part of your Thursday will be when you wake up. Temperatures will be around 50° at sunrise but drop into the 40s early in the morning. Rain showers are likely through the start of the day. Showers will fade through the afternoon and we may see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. We will start looking for lake effect developing into Thursday evening as even colder air wraps into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Thursday evening, bottoming out around 30° by daybreak Friday. Scattered snow showers or flurries will occur into Thursday night. The best chance at seeing snowflakes will be in the northern snowbelt where a coating of snow is possible by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be colder with highs back in the upper 30s. The lake effect machine will be fired up in the morning but the chance for snow fades into the afternoon. The weekend begins with a partly sunny sky. Highs return to the lower to mid-40s Saturday. More showers will develop for the area Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. A surge of much colder air from Canada will arrive early next week. That will bring falling temperatures and rain mixing over to snow Monday. Tuesday will have scattered lake effect snow showers with highs struggling to near 30°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.