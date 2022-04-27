WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Colder this morning in the mid- to upper-30s and cloudy.

Mostly cloudy today with a chance for light rain or flurries between 2-6 p.m. High only in the lower-40s.



FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY

Partly cloudy and frost likely overnight, low in the mid-20s.

TIPS TO PROTECT PLANTS

WET THEM DOWN – Water them. This will cause the water to freeze on the plants. This will release latent heat and keep the plant a bit warmer than if they were dry.

COVER THEM UP – Use a cloth, not plastic. This could keep them 2-5° warmer than uncovered. Uncover

them just before sunrise.



SUNNY LATE WEEK AND WARMING

Mostly sunny Thursday and a bit warmer. High in the lower-50s.

Frosty again Thursday night, clear and cold. Low around 30°.

Sunny Friday, upper-50s.

Lower-30s Friday night with frost Saturday morning.



SEASONAL WEEKEND, RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.

Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Showers develop Sunday, high in the mid-60s.

Showers are likely Sunday night, low in the mid-50s.



WARM MONDAY WITH RAIN

Mid-70s for Monday, with showers likely.

Mid-50s Monday night, with showers likely.



ISOLATED SHOWERS AND SEASONAL TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Mid 60’s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.

Low- to mid-40s Tuesday night, cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Cloudy Wednesday, scattered showers and a high in the mid-60s.