After what has been a winter with little snowfall, two different weather systems have each brought accumulating snow to the area over the past five days.
As expected, most places saw between 2-4 inches of snow Wednesday. Here is how much snow fell in some neighborhoods across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
How much snow fell across Trumbull County?
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 2.7″
How much snow fell across Mahoning County?
Boardman – 3.8″
North Lima – 2.5″
Canfield – 2.2″
How much snow fell across Columbiana County?
Wellsville – 4.5″
Columbiana – 2.0″
How much snow fell across Mercer County?
Hermitage – 3.0″
Sharon – 2.5″
How much snow fell across Lawrence County?
New Castle – 2.0″
Snow showers will continue to be possible over the next few days. To see when more snow is possible, check out the 7-Day Forecast here.