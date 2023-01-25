After what has been a winter with little snowfall, two different weather systems have each brought accumulating snow to the area over the past five days.

As expected, most places saw between 2-4 inches of snow Wednesday. Here is how much snow fell in some neighborhoods across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

How much snow fell across Trumbull County?

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 2.7″

How much snow fell across Mahoning County?

Boardman – 3.8″

North Lima – 2.5″

Canfield – 2.2″

How much snow fell across Columbiana County?

Wellsville – 4.5″

Columbiana – 2.0″

How much snow fell across Mercer County?

Hermitage – 3.0″

Sharon – 2.5″

How much snow fell across Lawrence County?

New Castle – 2.0″

Jan. 25 snowfall totals from across the area.

Snow showers will continue to be possible over the next few days. To see when more snow is possible, check out the 7-Day Forecast here.