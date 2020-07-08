Weather stays hot and humid for your Thursday

A bit cooler but more storms for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight…Low: 68
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty shower Thursday…High: 94…Low: 70
— Partly sunny, hot and some isolated thunderstorms Friday…High: 92…Low: 69
— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Saturday…High: 84…Low: 65
— Partly sunny with isolated storms Sunday…High: 85…Low: 64
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Monday…High: 83…Low: 62
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…High: 86…Low: 66
— Sunny and hot Wednesday…High: 94