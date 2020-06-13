Weather stays cool and quiet to finish off the weekend

The forecast turns warmer and more humid next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— A few clouds tonight…cool and quiet…lows near 50
— Partly sunny Sunday with a spotty shower or two…highs in the upper 60s
— Mostly sunny and a spotty shower Monday…highs in the mid 70s
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…highs around 80
— Sunny skies Wednesday…highs in the low 80s
— An isolated shower is possible Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— A spotty shower Friday…highs in the upper 80s
— Isolated showers or thunderstorms next Saturday…highs in the upper 80s
— An isolated thunderstorm is possible next Sunday…highs in the upper 80s