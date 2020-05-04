Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

With this week’s frost warnings, gardeners should remember to cover their plants

Weather Specials

Don't forget to cover your garden this week so your plants and vegetables stay protected

by: Carolyn Sistrand

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Boris SV/Moment/Getty Images

(WYTV) – Recently, the weather has been warmer, so you might have been out doing some work in your garden.

But now with frost warnings for this week, you may want to plan on covering your garden so that your plants and vegetables stay protected.

“A frost… they can cover from your upper 30s, generally even mid-30s, sometimes they can withstand that. If you cover them, that will protect them from the heavy frost. However, if it gets down to actual freezing or below freezing even if they’re covered, they’re still at freezing temperatures,” said Donna Lonardo, co-owner of Lonardo’s Greenhouse.

Lonardo said it’s best to plant around Memorial Day because the weather is typically more stable for growing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com