Winter wonderland comes early in the Valley

The snow is certainly a bother to some, but others are enjoying the frosty weather

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The official start to winter is still over a month away, but it certainly looked like a winter wonderland in the Valley Tuesday.

Low visibility and whiteout conditions were just some of the things drivers had to deal with throughout the day.

On State Route 534 just past Nelson Mosier Road in Braceville, a tow truck with a crane pulled a semi out of a ditch.

On Route 11, a pickup truck slid off into trees just south of Everett Hull Road.

Across Trumbull County, crews treated the roads, keeping it safe to go dashing through the snow.

“It is amazing we had this soon,” said Ugo Scarnecchia, of Niles. “Usually, you look for this toward the end of November.”

Not everyone was bothered by this early taste of winter. A few furry friends were out frolicking through the flakes at the Mosquito Lake Dog Park, enjoying what this storm put down and not even minding the cold.

“We’re happy that it’s snowing now and Emmie just loves to play in it,” said Deb Facciolo, of Cortland.

The cold is expected to continue through the rest of the week, but it will warm into the 40s by the weekend.

After Wednesday, it looks like the snow is done…for now.