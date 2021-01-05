When is the coldest time of year? On average, we are entering it now

On average, January is the coldest month of the year for the Valley, with February coming in at a close second. The records for all-time coldest temperature recorded and also the all-time coldest daily high occurred in January. It is also the time of year we see the coldest average high and low temperatures during the calendar year.

COLDEST AVERAGE HIGHS AND LOWS

The daily average high and low temperatures steadily drop between their warmest levels in mid July to their coldest levels in January. The coldest average high temperature for the climate reporting station at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport is 32°. Beginning January 6th, that is our average high which will persist until January 22nd. On January 23rd, the average high climbs for the first time since July, rising to 33°. The average high will slowly but steadily rise until reaching a peak of 82° on July 7th.

For the low temperature, the coldest average low is 19°. That begins on January 5th and will remain the average low until February 4th. The average low rises to 20° on February 5th which is the first increase in the average low since July. It will continue to slowly and steadily climb until reaching a peak of 60° on July 7th.

COLDEST MONTH ON AVERAGE OVERALL

In addition to the daily high and low falling to their coldest level of the hear, the average monthly temperature also bottoms out in January. On average, it is the coldest month overall with an average temperature of 26.4°. February is a close second with an average temperature of 27.8°. December is the third coldest with an average temperature of 30.6°. In contract, the three warmest months are July, August, and June. The average temperatures for July is 71.5°, for August is 69.9°, and for June is 67.4°.

ALL-TIME COLDEST RECORDS ALSO IN JANUARY

Two of the big cold records also occurred in January. The coldest temperature recorded for our climate site, since data has been kept, was -22° which occurred on January 19th, 1994. That day as a whole is our coldest on record. The high temperature for that day only reached -6°, which is the record for all-time coldest high temperature. To expand on the records a little further, every record low temperature during the month of January is below 0°, meaning if we were to set a new record low, it would only happen with sub-zero temperatures. February is the only other month in the year that every record low is also below 0° for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport climate site.

ON THE OTHER END OF THE SPECTRUM — WHAT IS THE WARMEST IT HAS BEEN IN JANUARY?

Most of the record highs in January are in the 60s, and a few upper 50s. There are two notable extremes for the month. Twice, since records have been kept, the temperature has reached or exceeded 70°. The warmest temperature ever recorded during the month of January is 71° which occurred on January 25th, 1950. The only other time the temperature reached 70° for the month occurred last year. January 11th, 2020 warmed to 70°, almost tying the record for all-time warmest high in January.

SOME HAPPY AND WARM THOUGHTS

If talking about the cold leaves you feeling a little blue, here are a few numbers that may warm your spirit. At the time of putting this article together, January 4th, we are only 75 days away from the start of spring! If that isn’t a warm enough thought for you, we are only 147 days away from Memorial day. But if those Summer vibes are the only thing that can bring you a smile, there are only 167 days until Summer begins and 181 days until Independence day. Until then, stay warm!