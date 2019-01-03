What does it take to set a record high in January?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On average, January is our coldest time of the year. Our average high from January 6th through January 22nd is 32°. That is our coldest average high through the year. The average low through that time is 19° and it remains at 19° through early February. In fact, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Valley occurred during this month in 1994. On January 19th, 1994 the low hit -22°F, the coldest temperature ever recorded for the Youngstown climate reporting station.

On the warm-side, we are talking mostly 60s. The majority of the record highs fall above 60° for our area. Only once have we seen temperatures in the 70s in January. Here's the list of the 12 warmest days ever recorded in January:

1. January 25th at 71°, set in 1950

2. January 14th at 69°, set in 1932

3. January 22nd at 69°, set in 1933

4. January 13th at 68°, set in 2005

5. January 23rd at 67°, set in 1933

6. January 26th at 67°, set in 1950

7. January 13th at 67°, in 2013 (Not the record for this date)

8. January 14th at 67°, in 1995 (Not the record for this date)

9. January 8th at 66°, set in 2008

10. January 9th at 66°, set in 1937

11. January 15th at 66°, set in 1932

12. January 13th at 66°, in 1995 (Not the record for this date)



While most of the records for the month are at or above 60°, there are a few below that mark. Of the thirty-one days in January, only four of the record highs are below 60°:

1. January 11th at 56°, set in 2017

2. January 16th at 56°, set in 1953

3. January 17th at 59°, set in 2017

4. January 27th at 57°, set in 2002

So in order to move into record high territory, the temperature will generally need to exceed 60° for the daytime highs. It is almost a guaranteed new record if the temperature reached 70°, unless it occurred on the 25th. But any other day of the month, 70° would be a record. Anytime the temperature rises into the upper 60s in January would also have a high likelihood of being a new record. This type of warmth is usually brought into the area by large storm systems, pumping in warmer air from the south. Typically, temperatures in the 60s this time of year wouldn't last for much more than a day.