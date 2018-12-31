Weather that made headlines in 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WYTV) - Throughout 2018, you relied on the 33 Pinpoint Weather Team to track snow, severe storms, heat and lots of rain. We set several records over the past year. Here are the most notable weather events of 2018.

We begin the list with rainfall for 2018. This year sits over 50 inches of rain and counting !! It's currently the third wettest year on record. Several months had notable rainfall records.

It's hard to forget the brief reprieve we had in the heart of what was a long winter. On February 19, we tied the record high of 64 degrees, followed by a new record 73 degrees on February 20. Many spent time outdoors, taking in the warmth. The low that day was only 61.

Reality returned on February 21 when the temperature dropped 40 degrees in 24 hours. The high was 70 and the low fell to 30.

That winter continued to drag on. It was still snowing in April, with a total of 7.6 inches that month -- the ninth snowiest on record. Normal snowfall for the month is around three inches.

We were certainly rewarded for that long winter in May with sudden warmth. The average temperature for the month was 66.5 degrees -- 8.7 degrees above normal, making it the warmest May on record.

We hit a record high of 92 degrees on Memorial Day, May 28, with a high of 90 the following day. In fact, daily high temperatures were above 75 degrees every day from May 21 to May 31.

Then we saw an especially wet June. Rain caused flooding in Salineville and Cortland at the beginning of the month. On June 23, our weather cameras were still seeing rain. A total of 6.14 inches fell -- about 2.25 inches above normal -- making it the seventh wettest June on record.

Next was the summer heat. Between July and August, only 11 days had a high below 80. This made for a sweaty Canfield Fair set-up in late August.

We had 24 days between the two months with highs at or above 85 degrees. Of those, ten of them were at 90 degrees or above.

Torrential rain fell over the area on August 10, causing major flooding in Boardman and Struthers. An estimated 5 to 7 inches of rain fell in a few short hours. Water rose halfway up gas pumps on South Avenue and flooded countless homes and businesses. Clean-up took several weeks.

We continue with even more rain in September as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon moved through the area. That system brought 4.68 inches of rain between September 8 and 10. We had another soggy day on September 17 as the remnants of Hurricane Florence brought more rain.

We received 5.26 inches of rain from tropical systems and a grand total of 7.91 inches for the entire month. It was our wettest September on record.

Also in September was a tornado warning in Trumbull County. Schools had students shelter in place on September 20 until the threat ended.

Two tornadoes touched down, including one in northwest Trumbull County near Farmington. The other hit in Middlefield.

We also saw the seventh coldest November on record. There were 8.1 inches of snow that month -- 4.5 inches above normal. We had our second coldest Thanksgiving on record, with a high of just 27 degrees.

For 2018, the warmest temperature was 92 degrees. We hit that on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, July 15 and September 5. Our coldest temperature was -11 degrees on January 7. That's a spread of 103 degrees from warmest to coldest.

Thanks for counting on the 33 Pinpoint Weather Team to track the weather for you over the past year! We will continue to be here for you in 2019.