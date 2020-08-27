Valley storms cause widespread power outages, downed trees

Storms rolling through the Valley Thursday have caused power outages for thousands of customers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storms rolling through the Valley Thursday have caused power outages for thousands of customers.

In Trumbull and Mahoning counties, over 6,000 customers are without power. Hundreds are reporting power outages in Western Pennsylvania, specifically Mercer County.

Wind damage was reported at the old Valley View in Brookfield and a tree came down on Todd Avenue in Warren.

A roof of a home was also damaged in a Brookfield neighborhood.

