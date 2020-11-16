Strong winds, rain leave damage behind as they pass through the area

There's plenty of cleaning up to do and in some communities, it'll take longer

(WYTV) – You probably woke up Monday morning to some damage after Sunday’s severe weather.

There’s plenty of cleaning up to do. Gusty winds and heavy rain made their way through the Valley, causing trees and power lines to come down.

While most of it wasn’t too severe, for some, the clean-up will take a little longer.

“We worked really hard this year and in just one second, it’s gone,” said Stephanie Davis, with Reynolds Drive-In in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Reynolds Drive-In just reopened in June after being closed for six years. Five months later, the owners are back where they started after strong winds knocked the building to the ground.

“It just seems to be fitting for 2020,” Brian Brown said. “It seems like we had a great first year. The community was excited to get Reynolds Drive-In back. Progressing into next year to get the screen up and running, and now this misfortune.”

There was similar damage to the 717 Credit Union in Hubbard. The roof had blown off.

In Girard, a runaway trampoline found its way on top of someone’s garage.

All across the area, downed trees and wires caused even more problems, closing roads and leaving thousands without power.

In Boardman, we saw live power lines in the middle of the intersection of Wildwood and Glenwood, forcing police officers and firefighters to close the roads. The intersection is back open.

Youngstown police and fire had to close a few roads, which have since reopened.

Gusty winds are expected to continue through Monday morning.