Storms down trees, cut power to thousands of Valley customers

(WYTV) – Strong storms that rolled through the Valley late Wednesday took down some power lines and trees.

People were still cleaning up the mess the storms left behind Thursday.

At one point Wednesday night, the heavy winds moved through Poland. The intense gusts brought down a massive tree along Diana Drive, pulling out much of its roots. Multiple trees fell along Edna Street in Poland as well.

The storm also tore through parts of East Palestine. The Huff family lives on Hamilton Road. Their garage and two cars were damaged in the storm.

Kateland Huff said their trampoline blew away. They searched for it for over a mile and still can’t find it.

She remembered it being a scary moment when the storm came through.

“I was freaking out,” she said. “I didn’t know what to think. None of us had shoes on. I didn’t know where the kids’ shoes were, so I grabbed the kids and we ran downstairs and just as I’m walking down the stairs, we feel this huge gust come through the house.”

She said normally, she loves thunderstorms but she’d never experienced anything like that before.

A tree fell into a home on Waddell Street in Leetonia, buckling the roof. The family had to leave and find somewhere else to stay.

Thousands of customers were still without power into Thursday. As of 3 p.m., counties in the area were still reporting outages: