Severe Weather Extra: Floods

(WYTV) – Floods are the deadliest weather phenomena, and many times they occur because of tropical storm landfall.
A regular flood comes from prolonged rains, but a flash flood is a flood that happens very quickly.
Standing water on a road is dangerous because you don’t know how deep it is. A bigger threat is moving water. If you’ve ever been in the ocean or in a wave pool, you know how powerful moving water can be.
Just 6″ of moving water can knock a person off their feet, 12″ could turn a car or SUV into a boat, possibly flipping the car over and 18″ is enough to move large commercial trucks off its wheels.
Here are some tips to consider during a flood or flash flood:
- Turn around, don’t drown. Never try to pass over a heavily-flooded road.
- Know if you live in a flood plain.
- Check to see if you have flood insurance.
- Make sure gutters are clear of debris and they are working properly.
- Have a charged cell phone in the car if traveling after heavy rain events.