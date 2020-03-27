Severe Weather Extra: Floods

Just 6" of moving water can knock you off your feet

(WYTV) – Floods are the deadliest weather phenomena, and many times they occur because of tropical storm landfall.

A regular flood comes from prolonged rains, but a flash flood is a flood that happens very quickly.

Standing water on a road is dangerous because you don’t know how deep it is. A bigger threat is moving water. If you’ve ever been in the ocean or in a wave pool, you know how powerful moving water can be.

Just 6″ of moving water can knock a person off their feet, 12″ could turn a car or SUV into a boat, possibly flipping the car over and 18″ is enough to move large commercial trucks off its wheels.

Here are some tips to consider during a flood or flash flood: