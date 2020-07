We found some damage on Clark and Hazel streets

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A pop-up afternoon storm did some damage to a Niles neighborhood Thursday.

We found some of it on Clark Street. A tree was uprooted by the wind and landed on a house. We don’t know how much damage, if any, it caused.

On the same street, a limb broke off of another tree and landed on another house.

Just two blocks away on Hazel Street near Robbins Avenue, another tree was uprooted and landed on the road. The tree was cut and moved off of the street.