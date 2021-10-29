October 2021 going into the record books for two separate categories

The following stats are as of Friday evening. With two days left in the month and additional rain in the forecast, the final tallies will change. Even with two days to go, we will still end up in the record books for both categories.

October 2021 has not been a very typical October. Recall how warm the first half of the month was, with anomalously humid weather. It was a bit like a return to summer. With the warmth came several bouts of thunderstorms and downpours. We even had two confirmed tornadoes from storms this month. The warm and unsettled weather will send October 2021 into the record books as one of the warmest and wettest Octobers on record.

RAINFALL STATS

As of Friday evening, we have had 6.01″ of rain this month. More showers are in the forecast this weekend and we are likely to add a little more to that total before 11:59PM on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Here is where we stand on the top ten list for wettest Octobers:

1. 8.59″ — 1954

2. 7.15″ — 1911

3. 6.11″ — 2016

4. 6.01″ — 2021

5. 5.85″ — 2006

6. 5.85″ — 2012

7. 5.68″ — 2020

8. 5.43″ — 1946

9. 5.20″ — 1970

10. 5.14″ — 1955

TEMPERATURE STATS

The start of this month was exceptionally above average. Daytime highs never dropped below 70° the first 15 days of the month. We had two days where the high was above 80° and nine days where the high was at or above 75°. Between Oct. 3-15, the lowest overnight low temperatures was only 53°! Temperatures cooled for the second half of the month but not enough to drastically drop the average for the month. As of this Friday evening, with just two days to go for the month, the average temperature is sitting at 59.8°. The average temperature for the month is 52.2° so we are currently sitting 7.6° above average. The monthly average will change when the high and low for the last two days of the month are included. However, highs Saturday and Sunday won’t be too far off from average so it isn’t going to cause a major change.

Here is where we stand on the top ten warmest Octobers list as of Friday evening:

1. 59.8° — 2021

2. 59.6° — 1947

3. 58.4° — 2007

4. 57.9° — 1971

5. 57.8° — 1963

6. 57.6° — 1949

7. 57.4° — 1931

8. 57.0° — 1941

9. 56.8° — 1946

10. 56.8° — 2017