National Weather Service sending new alert to warn of dangerous driving conditions

(WYTV) – Maybe you noticed a relatively new kind of alert on your phone Wednesday — a snow squall warning from the National Weather Service.

A number of people spotted snow squalls Wednesday morning. The NWS is now sending alerts as they move through the area.

“A snow squall is a very short-lived period of intense snow,” Meteorologist Alex George said.

They can bring sudden whiteout conditions and quick snow accumulation, making them difficult to drive through.

That’s one of the reasons the NWS decided to start sending snow squall alerts.

“When these warnings are issued, it’s to let people know, ‘Hey, driving conditions are not going to be great. You could have near whiteout conditions as this line of snow is moving through. Quick accumulations are possible.’ And, in some cases, we saw a quick half an inch of snow today,” George said.

Driving conditions were partly to blame for a number of accidents throughout the day, including one at the Route 82/E. Market Street interchange in Howland.

“It was like a snow squall that went through,” said Howland Patrolman Eric Bowker. “We had a vehicle behind me was attempting to switch lanes and got tied up in the slush that was on the roadway, and the end result was it ended up in the water.”

Neither of the two people in the car were hurt but the car did need to be pulled out of Mosquito Creek.

It didn’t take long for that squall to move through.

“As quick as it was here, it was gone,” Bowker said.