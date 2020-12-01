Mercer County roads pretty clear Tuesday afternoon, though snow building up on sidewalks

Crews have been covering 35 routes, running 12-hour shifts and they have been ready to hit the road since Monday night

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews kept up with keeping the roads pretty clear in Mercer County as the first winter storm of the season moved through the area.

Tuesday afternoon, there was slush on the sides of roads, though back roads and side streets are a little worse.

Crews have been out everywhere, however.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, crews have been covering 35 routes, running 12-hour shifts and they have been ready to hit the road since Monday night.

“It was last night when the temperatures started dropping. It was mostly rain. We had crews coming in at midnight, partial crews, and of course, as the weather changed, we brought in more people so we’ve been out since probably 1 in full force,” said Darrell Chapman, PennDOT’s senior highway maintenance manager.

One thing he wanted to remind people was to slow down. He said it’s the same thing they see every year — a lot of car wrecks as drivers adjust to the storm.



Plows will stay out until all cleanup is done, with the snow expected to continue through Tuesday night.

While the roads weren’t too bad, for some people, it wasn’t the roads that were the problem; it was the sidewalks.

John Hull uses his motorized wheelchair to get around and get to the store.

Most sidewalks in downtown Sharon were clear, but Hull said the bigger trouble is riding in the neighborhoods. He has to ride in the road.

“The streets, you do the streets because in your neighborhood, people don’t like to shovel sidewalks. You just stay in the streets,” he said.

Even with the snow, he said he was excited to get out of the house.

Plenty of people also braved the snow to head to the store. A few of them took the bus and said the cold was the worst part for them. The side streets they had to walk to get to the bus stop were snowy, too.

Overall, the consensus was that they could do without the snow and they hope it clears up soon, but with or without it, they had to make it out to run errands.

“I would say that it all depends how cold it is, and everybody’s opinion on how cold it is, but with today being pay day, the buses are probably gonna be busy,” said Jessica Hoovler.

“I hope they clear it up. I can’t be cooped in. I’m not that type of person,” said Althea Harden Miller.