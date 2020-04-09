High winds make for big cleanup in parts of the Valley

(WYTV) – Lots of people across the Valley had to deal with storm damage and cleanup Wednesday.

Tuesday’s severe storms saw winds get up to 60 miles per hour or higher in some spots.

“I was driving down my driveway and I see all the trees down,” said Danny Nentwick, of Columbiana. “I couldn’t get out, so a couple of my friends came over and took us about three hours to cut it up so I could get out.”

Nentwick said about 12 trees fell.

About 30 minutes away in North Jackson, Fred Sikora had multiple trees fall. He didn’t want to go on camera, but said his lawn was full of branches and sticks.

One tree nearly hit a small birdhouse and a smaller tree fell right beside his boat. Sikora also had two larger trees come down — one was completely uprooted.

People living in Leetonia also had to clear a big mess.

“About 12:30 last night, I heard what sounded to be like a large lightning crash. Then the power went out and I came downstairs, and I see between the lightning flashes that half my trees have come down, along with a utility pool and some electrical lines,” Dave Krawchyk said.

Thankfully, they had a generator on hand.

“Luckily, with the generator, it’s pretty much normal around the house,” Krawchyk said. “It keeps everything powered up and we can, basically, keep going minus some big appliances.”

A few streets away on Apples Way Drive, a tree fell into a house. The family said everyone’s alright but the tree went through the ceiling.

They said they have a place to stay and are working on getting their house back to normal.