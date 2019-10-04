Harvest season yields smaller crop for many area farmers

The wet spring is having an impact on farmers' bottom lines

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – October has arrived and farmers all across the Valley are in the middle of harvest season. For many growers, the exceptionally wet early part of the season has had an impact on this year’s crop.

“There’s actually a little shortage in the beginning of the season because of the weather that we had, we experienced this spring, with not being able to get our crops planted in as early or in a timely fashion like we should have,” Carl Angiuli said.

The late start has left the local corn crop smaller and less developed than normal, with less being harvested than in years past.

Local growers, like Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield, are expecting to see an impact on their bottom line.

“Now with the grain prices being really depressed right now and also the harvested bushels you’ll get per acre is going to be way down this year,” Angiuli said.

Angiuli’s Farm got a break with a dry August and September, which made the second half of the season more profitable.

“I think the late crop does look really good right now, considering what it went through,” Angiuli said. “We have a really nice crop of tomatoes and peppers.”

With market prices down overall across the board, 2019 will be a difficult year for many farmers.

“Overall, the crop is going to be way smaller than in the years past,” Angiuli said. “You have less to sell so you have less money. It’s just the way it is.”