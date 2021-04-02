Weather outlook: Here’s what to plan for Easter Weekend

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be just as cold tonight, but at least there won’t be any snow! Expect mostly clear skies overnight and winds will let up, making wind chills less of a factor. Overnight lows drop to the middle to lower 20s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will start off cold with some sunshine, but an increase in clouds will occur throughout the day. The afternoon is looking mostly cloudy, and the clouds linger into the evening. The majority of the day will be dry, but we will have to keep an eye out for a couple of sprinkles around the area toward sunset. Warmer air will build in, boosting highs to the lower 50s, which is right around average for the time of year.

Saturday Night

Skies start off cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance at a stray sprinkle early. The clouds that build into our region Saturday afternoon will clear out through the night. Temperatures will be much warmer compared to the last few nights. Overnight lows will drop to around 40°.

Easter Sunday

It will feel much more spring-like Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny at sunrise. We will keep the sunshine throughout the day with just a few scattered clouds. Sunday night will also be quiet and dry. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will keep the mild temperatures through the upcoming week with highs in the 60s to around 70° a few of the days. The workweek begins with nice weather and some more sun Monday. Rain chances will start to rise mid-week as the pattern turns a bit stormy. We will have several chances for some showers in the second half of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.