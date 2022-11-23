(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Traveling by plane today, weather won’t be a factor with minimal weather-related delays around the country. Clear this morning in the upper 20’s.

Sunny and a mild day. High in the lower 50’s.

Clear tonight, low in the upper 20’s.



WARM, BUT NOT RECORD WARMTH THANKSGIVING

Mostly to partly sunny skies for Thanksgiving. Warm, in the low to mid 50’s.

RECORD HIGH FOR THANKSGIVING : 68° in 1941



DAMP WEATHER FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Increasing clouds and a few showers overnight into Friday morning. Low in the upper 20’s. Scattered showers for Friday. High in the upper 40’s.

Chance for a shower early Friday, mainly cloudy overnight. Low in the lower 30’s.



NICE SATURDAY, ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS SUNDAY

Partly sunny and upper 40’s for Saturday.

Showers likely after midnight Saturday night into Sunday. Low in the upper 30’s.

Scattered showers for Sunday, high around 50°.

Chance for a shower Sunday night, with a chance for a snow mix late. Low in the lower 30’s.



SEASONAL TEMPERATURES EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Monday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Mid 40’s and partly sunny Tuesday.

Mid 30’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Mid 40’s next Wednesday, chance for an isolated rain shower.