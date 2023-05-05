We are finally into some nice weather as we end the week. Sunshine and warmer temperatures have returned to the area. The weather forecast into your weekend looks great to get it started.

A wet stretch of weather

Friday has been dry, but that has not happened much throughout the past two weeks.

In fact, it rained or snowed at least a trace amount during 13 out of 14 days through May 4. The only day that it did not rain or snow in Youngstown was on April 27.

That means 93% of the days throughout the past 14 days have been wet!

Our weather has been close to Anchorage, Alaska!

As of Thursday, our weather has been comparable to Anchorage, Alaska as we have started the month as the sixth coldest on record.

Thankfully, we are starting to warm up.

Better weather to start the weekend

The good news is that our weather is drying out Friday and this dry trend will last into the start of the weekend.

The better weather will not last long as a disturbance will sweep our direction on Sunday bringing another chance for showers or thunderstorms with it.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast

The risk for showers and storms will return through the end of the weekend. The unsettled weather with the risk for a shower or storm will stick around Monday and Tuesday.

This slower moving disturbance will keep the threat for showers, or a thunderstorm, in the forecast through Tuesday.

The wet weather does not last long

By the middle of next week the weather will improve again with dry weather returning in time for the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain mild in the 7 day forecast.

High pressure to our east will try to block out precipitation through the end of the week. It will not be able to hold off more rain that will push in for a part of next weekend.

Long range weather outlook

Looking ahead through the middle of the month you can expect small periods of dry weather and then a storm system will sweep through the area.

There are currently no signs of a stuck low pressure system that will stick around with cold and wet weather like we just went through to start the month.