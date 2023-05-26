(WKBN) — We are wrapping up the school year and the class of 2023 will move on to their next chapter in life.
The weather for their senior year was one that featured a warm start in August and lasted through early September. After a nice fall, the winter was very mild followed by a wet and windy start to spring. The school year ended with fantastic weather and dry conditions.
What were some weather extremes through the 2022-2023 school year?
Looking back through the weather records at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport, the school year ranged from a high temperature of 88°F to a low of -5°F. However, not all of the extremes happened on school days.
Taking a look at the hottest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:
The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.
The hottest day in this period of time was on August 29, 2022. It was a Monday and the temperature reached 88°F.
There were two other days that made it to 88° in the school year, but they took place on a Saturday and Sunday in August. They did not impact the time in class as it was a weekend.
|High Temp
|Date
|Day of the Week
|88
|8-20-2022
|Saturday
|88
|8-28-2022
|Sunday
|88
|8-29-2022
|Monday
|87
|8-19-2022
|Friday
|86
|9-02-2022
|Friday
|86
|9-03-2022
|Saturday
|86
|9-21-2022
|Wednesday
|86
|4-14-2023
|Friday
Taking a look at the coldest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:
The coldest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and the temperature fell to -5°F. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.
We stayed cold through Christmas break, and snowy, too.
|Low Temp
|Date
|Day of the Week
|-5
|12-23-2022
|Friday
|-3
|12-24-2022
|Saturday
|5
|1-03-2023
|Tuesday
|5
|2-4-2023
|Saturday
|6
|2-26-2023
|Thursday
|11
|12-25-2022
|Sunday
|13
|2-01-2023
|Wednesday
Taking a look at the snowiest day while in class for the Class of 2023:
The snowiest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and 4.3 inches of snow fell that day. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.
|Snowfall
|Date
|Day of the Week
|4.3 Inches
|12-23-2022
|Friday
|3.2 Inches
|1-22-2023
|Sunday
|2.3 Inches
|3-13-2023
|Monday
|2.2 Inches
|1-25-2023
|Wednesday
|1.5 Inches
|10-19-2022
|Wednesday
Taking a look at the wettest day while in class for the Class of 2023:
The wettest day in this period of time was on November 11, 2022. It was a Friday and 2.31 inches of rain fell that day.
|Rainfall
|Date
|Day of the Week
|2.31 Inches
|11-11-2022
|Friday
|1.13 Inches
|1-12-2023
|Thursday
|1.05 Inches
|11-30-2023
|Wednesday
|1.03 Inches
|4-22-2023
|Saturday
Congratulations class of 2023!