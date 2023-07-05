June ended colder than normal with an average temperature of 1.7° below normal. July is starting different and off to a hot start here in Youngstown, Ohio. We have more heat on the way in Thursday’s weather forecast.

The normal temperature through the first week of July typically will average a high of 82.2° and 60° for a low in Youngstown, Ohio. The normal temperature (the high and the low averaged together) for the first five days is 71.1°.

This year through the first five days of July have been warmer than normal. The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be close to 90° and will be above normal too. A 90° high temperatures is 7° above normal.

How far above normal are we?

Looking back through the first five days in July in Youngstown, Ohio, we are running 3.3° above normal for the average temperature.

Our average high temperature for July 1-5 is 84.4°, which is 2.2° above normal.

Our average low temperature for July 1-5 is 64.4°, which is 4.4° above normal.

The average (High/Low) temperature for July 1-5 is 74.4°, which is 3.3° above normal.

Will the above normal temperature last?

The weather forecast this week features one more hot day (Thursday). A cold front will end the warmer temperatures and cool us down by Friday and to start the weekend. We will warm back through the middle of next week.