Waterworks arrive Tuesday Video

Monday stays dry, but clouds increase keeping temperatures hovering near 80.

Tuesday, the next front arrives with scattered rain likely and embedded thunderstorms. This looks like an all day rain event, tapering off on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures much cooler in the low 70s on Wednesday.

Behind this - Thursday through Sunday sunshine, low humidity and cooler with highs in the mid 70s until Saturday when we climb back to the 80s.