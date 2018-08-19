Weather

Waterworks arrive Tuesday

Front brings wet weather followed by cool and calm

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2018 07:00 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2018 07:00 PM EDT

Waterworks arrive Tuesday

Monday stays dry, but clouds increase keeping temperatures hovering near 80. 

Tuesday, the next front arrives with scattered rain likely and embedded thunderstorms. This looks like an all day rain event, tapering off on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures much cooler in the low 70s on Wednesday.

Behind this - Thursday through Sunday sunshine, low humidity and cooler with highs in the mid 70s until Saturday when we climb back to the 80s.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center