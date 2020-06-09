Watching for two rounds of strong to potentially severe storms Wednesday

We will have the potential of two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday -- Here's a walk through of the timing and severe threats:

TONIGHT

A warm and very humid night ahead. Dew points will continue rising to near 70°, making it feel pretty tropical through the night. The air temperature will only drop to the mid-70s by daybreak. We will see scattered clouds across the area and there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late evening and through the night. Overnight precipitation would be very isolated in coverage.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking like a day where you need to stay weather alert. There is an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region, especially into the evening. The day begins with a mix of sun and some scattered clouds. The morning is looking dry with temperatures surging toward the mid-80s by noon. Highs will be around 90° and with the high dew points, it will feel much warmer. Heat indices are likely to reach the middle to upper 90s.

The risk for thunderstorms will be climbing through the afternoon. We will have the potential for two rounds of strong to severe storms. A few isolated showers or storms are possible for the early afternoon, with the risk for scattered thunderstorms rising into the mid-afternoon. The first round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to develop between 3PM – 7PM. A second round of strong to severe storms will be possible after sunset as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. That line of storms is expected to work through the region between 10PM – 2AM. After the late-evening line of storms clears the area, humidity drops and the chance for rain will quickly end. Overnight lows drop to the mid-60s.

Severe Threats Wednesday

The chance for strong to severe storms will rise through the afternoon. It is looking like this threat will come in two round, one between 3PM – 7PM, and a second round late in the evening between 10PM – 1AM. Severe wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is also somewhat elevated. Rotating, tornadic storms are a greater threat through central and western Ohio but a few of those storms may maintain their strength as they move into our area. We will need to monitor storms closely with the potential for isolated tornadoes. There will also be an elevated localized flooding threat with very high moisture content in the atmosphere for storms to feed off of as they track through the region.

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as hot and will be much less humid. Overall, it is looking like a beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs climbing to around 80°. Thursday night will be a bit cooler. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is also looking like a pretty nice day with some sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s but turn much cooler into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday drop to the upper 60s to around 70°. A few showers are possible Saturday and an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible Sunday, too. The cooler temperatures will carry over into early next week.

