Watching for thunderstorms again Thursday, isolated strong storm possible

While we lucked out today, spotty rain and storms are in the forecast the next few days -- Here's an update on timing and severe potential:

TONIGHT

We have certainly lucked out Wednesday afternoon and this evening is also looking quiet. A stray shower or an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but the risk is looking very low. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and it will be a little bit cooler with lows in the lower 60s. The chance for a stray shower or a storm continues into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

The chance for rain and storms is looking a little better Thursday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds though the morning and early afternoon. Those periods of sun are crucial in setting up the environment for thunderstorms to develop. If we see less sun and more clouds, the atmosphere may not be as energized and the chance for rain and storms will be a little lower. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

There will be a chance for a few afternoon storms to get a little rambunctious, with the chance for isolated storms capable of strong wind gusts or moderate to large hail. We will need to monitor this through the afternoon, particularly between about 2PM and 7PM.

A few showers or storms remain possible Thursday evening and early into the night, with rain chances fading after midnight. Skies will be partly to mostly clear into Friday morning with lows in the mid-60s. Patchy fog is possible for any areas that see some afternoon rainfall.

FRIDAY

Friday will be yet another warm and humid day with unsettled weather possible. The day begins with partly sunny skies. As temperatures climb toward the mid-80s in the afternoon, hit-or-miss showers and storms will develop. The risk for storms will be mainly for mid-afternoon into early evening and fades as the sun sets. A stray shower or two is possible overnight into early Saturday morning with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Friday, we will have another stretch of sunny days with no rain chances for the area. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible Saturday but that’s it for weekend rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler Sunday before warming right back up early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above.