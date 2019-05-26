Watching for the chances of more thunderstorms for your Sunday
Great weather for your Memorial Day
WEATHER HEADLINES:
-- Quiet weather with partly cloudy skies for your Saturday night
-- Clouds to start your Sunday with isolated shower chances early
-- Scattered thunderstorms likely in the afternoon -- some might be strong to severe
-- Nice and quiet weather with plenty of sun for Memorial Day
-- Warmer and more humid to start the new work week with chances for more showers and storms
-- Highs in the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday
-- A bit cooler and more sunshine for next weekend with highs in the mid 70s