Watching for the chances of more thunderstorms for your Sunday Video

WEATHER HEADLINES:



-- Quiet weather with partly cloudy skies for your Saturday night

-- Clouds to start your Sunday with isolated shower chances early

-- Scattered thunderstorms likely in the afternoon -- some might be strong to severe

-- Nice and quiet weather with plenty of sun for Memorial Day

-- Warmer and more humid to start the new work week with chances for more showers and storms

-- Highs in the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday

-- A bit cooler and more sunshine for next weekend with highs in the mid 70s