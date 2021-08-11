Watching for more storms Thursday and hot temperatures, some storms may be strong again

TONIGHT

Aside from a stray sprinkle or two, the evening will be pretty quiet. We will have scattered clouds and humid conditions continuing overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 60s. We will have to watch for a few more showers or a thunderstorm toward sunrise from a complex of storms to our northwest this evening.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off with scattered clouds in the morning and a chance for a couple of early morning showers or storms. While Thursday has been looking drier than the last few days, we will still need to monitor for clusters of storms like those of the last couple of days. It does look like the risk is lower for the early part of the day but not completely out of the question. However, if we can keep the first half of the day dry, then Thursday is really going to heat up. High temperatures are likely to reach the lower to near mid-90s. It will remain very humid so when you factor that in with the heat, heat indices as high as 100° will be possible. Plan ahead to take precautions during the early afternoon for heat and make sure you hydrate and keep the pets and animals safe.

The risk for scattered rain and storms will increase through the afternoon into Thursday evening. Another round of heavy downpours and stronger storms are possible heading into the evening or early Thursday night. Spotty strong to severe storms capable of producing severe wind gusts will be the main hazard. We will also have to monitor for localized flash flooding with heavy rain also likely. The tornado threat is looking low but not completely zero either. Scattered rain and storms will become more isolated into the later part of Thursday night. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the last of the stormy days for a bit. A cold front will approach the area and bring more downpours and thunderstorms. We will have a chance for some morning showers or storms. The better risk for wet weather will be into the afternoon and especially the evening as the cold front crosses the area. Again, the risk remains for a few stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts. The risk for flash flooding will also be elevated after all the rounds of heavy rain from this past week. Friday stays humid with highs only making it to the lower to mid-80s.

Rain and storms will continue into Friday evening followed by a tapering of the showers overnight. Winds will shift to a more northerly direction and we will begin pulling in cooler and less humid air. Dew points will start to come down a bit Friday night with lows dropping to the middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Just in time for the weekend, a break from the stormy weather! Saturday will be cooler and much less humid. Expect highs in the upper 70s with skies becoming sunny through the morning. Sunday will also be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80°. We will stay dry Monday with more sun and highs in the lower 80s. Into the middle of the week, we will be monitoring the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Fred. That system will pull some tropical moisture inland as it lifts northward toward our region and may bring some mid to late-week showers to the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.