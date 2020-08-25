Watching for gusty thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday

Occasional thunderstorms are in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday and some storms may be strong. Here's what to expect and when:

TONIGHT

A few stray showers or an isolated thunderstorm remain possible through the night. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will remain humid. Lows will only drop to around 70°.

TUESDAY

Expect another muggy day Tuesday. An approaching cold front touches off some showers and storms. We will be watching for two waves of downpours and thunderstorms. A cluster of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday morning, moving into the area from the northwest. The potential is there for some gusty thunderstorms in the morning. Additional hit-or-miss thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening as the cold front clears the area. We will also have to monitor any afternoon thunderstorms with a chance for some of those to be a little feisty, too. Highs for the day warm to the mid-80s.

Some drier air works into the area Tuesday night, lowering overnight rain chances and making it feel a little less humid. Skies will be partly to mostly clear and we will have to watch for some patchy fog. Overnight lows drop to the middle to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

A warm front will be the main weather focus Wednesday. As it lifts toward the area, scattered clouds and a band of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop. We will have the risk for scattered rain and thunderstorms, especially through the afternoon into the early evening. Any storms may be strong, capable of producing gusty wind and pockets of hail. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will become humid again through the day and stays quite humid Wednesday night. Lows overnight into Thursday will only fall to around 70° with a few stray showers or storms possible through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is looking like the hottest day of the week ahead with highs surging to the upper 80s to near 90°. The heat and humidity will be accompanied by a few spotty showers and storms. The focus Friday into Saturday turns to the remnants of what will become Hurricane Laura. The remnant low will move toward the region and while the bulk of it looks like it misses us to our south, the storm will pump in some moisture and bring the risk for rain and storms both Friday and Saturday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.