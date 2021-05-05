Watching for frost tonight, nicer day ahead Thursday

Areas of frost are possible overnight so any cold-sensitive plants will need to be tended to before bed. Though chilly in the morning, Thursday will be a nicer and warmer day overall:

TONIGHT

Tonight is one of several nights ahead where we’re going to have to keep an eye out for frost. Skies will clear out into the night and winds will come down through the night. The colder air mass combined with clearing skies and calming winds will aid in temperatures reaching the middle to lower 30s by daybreak. Patchy frost, especially in rural, low-lying areas and communities, will occur.

THURSDAY

After a potentially frosty start, Thursday will end up being one of the nicer days of the forecast period. Temperatures will be in the 30s at sunrise but we will have lots of morning sunshine around, helping boost temperatures quickly. Temperatures will be approaching 50° by late morning, and reaching the upper 50s to near 60° for afternoon highs. Expect skies to go from mostly sunny in the morning to partly sunny by late afternoon.

Clouds will increase into the evening and rain chances will start to climb late Thursday evening. Showers are likely overnight and will linger into early Friday morning. The added clouds will keep temperatures from turning as cold with lows around 40°.

FRIDAY

Friday starts off cloudy with some scattered showers around. Rain will come in two rounds with a batch of showers in the morning, a chance for a little break in the rain and the clouds early in the afternoon, then another round of showers into the early evening. Temperatures will drop back to the middle to lower 50s for daytime highs. Scattered showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning. The temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances aren’t going to be as high Saturday, but we will still have a few isolated showers or sprinkles around. Saturday rain chances will be highest through the first half of the day. Rain chances dwindle into Saturday evening and we are looking at another decent chance for some patchy frost Saturday night. More wet weather moves into the region Sunday, especially into the afternoon and evening.

