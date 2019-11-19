Watching for drizzle and a chance for patchy freezing drizzle

Keep an eye out for the early morning commute Tuesday -- a few slick spots are a possibility early in the day. More info here:

TONIGHT

We are looking at an increase in clouds through the evening and into the night. As skies turn cloudy, we will see a chance for some patchy drizzle to develop. Temperatures will fall to the low 30s by daybreak, just slightly below freezing. This allows for a chance for a little patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. While impacts would be minimal, a glaze on the car windshield or some slick spots on roads/bridges aren’t completely out of the question at daybreak.

TUESDAY

We start the day with plenty of clouds and a chance for an isolated pockets of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Drizzle will remain a possibility through the morning and early afternoon but temperatures will climb above freezing, ending the chance for any frozen precipitation. Daytime highs climb to the lower 40s.

We will continue with mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight into Wednesday. An isolated shower or drizzle remains a possibility with lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Expect more clouds than sunshine Wednesday. There will be a lot chance for an isolated sprinkle. Temperatures will climb back to the lower 40s for daytime highs.

LOOKING AHEAD

A large storm system will send more clouds to the Valley Thursday. Our best chance for some widespread showers comes for the end of the workweek. Temperatures will also be warmer during the second half of the workweek before another temp drop arrives into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.