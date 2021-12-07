Watching for a little snow into Wednesday morning

TONIGHT

Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight as we watch for a few snow showers and flurries. There is a lot of dry air this storm system is battling which will work against the snow but there is still a window overnight through early morning for some light snow. This will not produce highly impactful accumulation with a dusting to less than 1″ possible. However, that dusting may allow for a few slippery spots Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s all night so any snow that does fall would stick.

WEDNESDAY

A few flurries are possible Wednesday morning. We will be mostly cloudy through the start of the day. Clouds will try to thin out into the afternoon, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We will have to keep an eye on the snowbelt Wednesday night for a few more flurries, but little accumulation is expected. Skies will be partly to mostly clear with lows returning to the middle to lower 20s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking like our last day spent in the 30s for the next several days. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. The temperatures drop back to the lower 30s early Thursday evening before turning back around and slowly rising overnight. We will have mostly cloudy skies overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

An approaching storm system Friday will pump unseasonably warm air into the region. Highs rise to around 50° late Friday with an increase in clouds throughout the day. We have a chance for a few showers into Friday evening. Rain becomes likely Friday night and temperatures will continue rising. Highs Saturday warm to the lower 60s and we will be flirting with record high territory. The record Saturday is 61° set in 1979. Rain is likely Saturday with a cold front sweeping through the area. Temperatures drop to around 40° for highs Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. We will start warming up again early next week.

