Watching for a few weekend snowflakes, tracking major winter storm early next week

a few snow showers are possible Saturday but little accumulation is expected. The bigger story will be the major winter storm impacting our region Monday and Tuesday:

TONIGHT

A few breaks in the clouds are possible tonight, but most of the night will be mainly overcast. There won’t be any big changes in temperatures compared to the last several nights. Lows will drop back to the upper to middle teens. A light breeze will allow for wind chills into the upper single digits at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Saturday. Snow chances are looking much lower. An isolated snow shower or flurry remains possible but little accumulation is expected through the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Saturday Night

The chance for an isolated snow shower or a few flurries lingers into Saturday evening and ends early into the night. Again, little accumulation is expected with, at most, an isolated light dusting possible. That said, if you see any evening snow, watch the roads as it won’t have trouble sticking. Overnight lows will return to the middle teens.

Sunday

Happy Valentine’s Day! We end the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Weather will be quiet throughout the day. Highs return to the middle to upper 20s. The forecast starts to turn interesting Sunday night as we begin seeing snow chances rising into our Monday as a large storm approaches the region. Overnight lows into Monday morning will be in the middle teens.

TRACKING POTENTIAL FOR HIGH IMPACT SNOW EARLY NEXT WEEK

Confidence continues to grow for a high impact storm early in the upcoming week. We are starting to get a better picture of the timing. Snow chances will increase early in the morning Monday. It is looking like two rounds of snow work through the area. The first is likely to start before sunrise Monday morning and continue through early afternoon. A lull in the snow possible late afternoon into the early evening Monday. A second round of snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, with even heavier snow possible.

While it remains too early for a lot of specifics, here are some things I am confident in at this point:

–Plan for travel troubles both Monday and Tuesday

–It is looking like very difficult travel conditions are likely throughout the region Monday night

–Precipitation type is trending toward all snow but that isn’t set in stone. A slight wobble in the track may bring the wintry mix close enough to at least impact southern parts of the viewing area.

Snowfall Probabilities Monday through Tuesday

It is looking like around a 100% chance of snow through the period exceeding 3-4″ and a 60-80% chance of total snow through the period exceeding 6″. It is looking like around a 30-40% chance snowfall totals through the period could exceed 8″+. There is still a lot of time for this system to evolve and still a lot of unknowns, but confidence is increasing in this storm having big impacts on our area. Plan to need extra time to reach destinations Monday and Tuesday. We will be monitoring the evolution of the system closely — Check back for updates through the weekend right here at WYTV.com or in our 33 WYTV newscasts.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the storm exits the region Tuesday, we will then have to turn our attention to another large storm later in the week. We are monitoring another storm that will follow a similar track as the storm system early in the week. Current trends are for the late-week system to take a more westward track and to pull in some warmer air. At this time, it is looking like all forms of precipitation, snow/wintry mix/freezing rain/rain, are on the table. As a result, that storm may also be able to disrupt travel in our region. It is still just shy of nearly a week out and so there will likely be changes to the forecast. But it is another storm you will want to monitor heading into the end of the week, and one our team will be keeping an eye on for you.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.